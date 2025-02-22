Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 93.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.06% of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEAR. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of MEAR stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $50.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.16.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1256 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

