Allworth Financial LP Lowers Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $103.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.64 and its 200 day moving average is $109.42. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.6159 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.