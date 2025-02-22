Allworth Financial LP Lowers Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,329 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth $70,960,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 61,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,286 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $70.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $82.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

BOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 449 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $33,661.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,703.60. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Patrick M. Mcguirk sold 2,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $150,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,708.84. The trade was a 17.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

