Allworth Financial LP Purchases 1,543 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $81.03 and a one year high of $101.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.