Allworth Financial LP Purchases 165 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in American Water Works by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $132.63 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $150.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.87 and its 200 day moving average is $134.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 56.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Water Works from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.57.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

