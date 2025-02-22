Allworth Financial LP Purchases 225 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $697,411,000 after buying an additional 323,235 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $702,671,000 after purchasing an additional 292,372 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 686,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,138,000 after purchasing an additional 254,985 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,001,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,692,000 after purchasing an additional 216,564 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,248,773,000 after purchasing an additional 194,294 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $175.33 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.71.

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 17,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total transaction of $3,023,680.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,582 shares in the company, valued at $19,779,302.12. This trade represents a 13.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,886,273.91. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,063 shares of company stock worth $5,573,941 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.22.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

