Allworth Financial LP Purchases 2,990 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 1,517.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 171.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 72,530 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2,486.8% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 867,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,956,000 after purchasing an additional 21,374 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $78.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.13 and a 1 year high of $109.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.37). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 47.21%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.