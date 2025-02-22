Allworth Financial LP Purchases 951 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 16,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

View Our Latest Report on MNST

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,748.60. This represents a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.