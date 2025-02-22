Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $249.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.45. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $198.44 and a 1-year high of $283.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.