Allworth Financial LP Sells 109,696 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 91.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,696 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAPR. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.3% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 102.0% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 22.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.1% in the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 285,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 13.7% in the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter.

IAPR opened at $27.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.55. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $28.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.38.

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

