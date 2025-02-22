Allworth Financial LP Sells 214 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the third quarter worth about $1,593,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,006,000 after buying an additional 13,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,499,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 21,123 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the third quarter worth about $620,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SJW Group from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

SJW Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SJW opened at $52.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day moving average is $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.65. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $44.91 and a 12-month high of $62.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

