Allworth Financial LP Sells 21,946 Shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,946 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in American Century Quality Preferred ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QPFF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $457,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $279,000.

Get American Century Quality Preferred ETF alerts:

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QPFF opened at $36.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Cuts Dividend

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0587 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The American Century Quality Preferred ETF (QPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in preferred securities issued by US and non-US companies of varied maturities. QPFF was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QPFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Quality Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Quality Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.