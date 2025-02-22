Allworth Financial LP Sells 2,425 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.19% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IJUL opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.49. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $29.57. The stock has a market cap of $159.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.60.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

