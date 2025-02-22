Allworth Financial LP Sells 427 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Centene by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,414,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,687,000 after acquiring an additional 52,082 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Bonfire Financial bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE CNC opened at $57.72 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $55.03 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.45.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $40.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Centene news, Director Thomas Greco bought 17,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,712.75. This trade represents a 736.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H James Dallas bought 1,693 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $99,903.93. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,903.93. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,693 shares of company stock worth $1,409,954. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Further Reading

