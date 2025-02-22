Allworth Financial LP Takes Position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.07% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XLSR. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the third quarter worth $214,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 98.8% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the third quarter worth $251,000.

NYSEARCA:XLSR opened at $54.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.94. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $56.30.

About SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

