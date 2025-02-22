Allworth Financial LP Trims Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 136,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated
In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $2,163,926.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,814.31. This represents a 81.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.2 %
MKC stock opened at $80.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.40. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $65.72 and a 52 week high of $85.49.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile
McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.
