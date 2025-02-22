AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 326 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,164 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.3% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bull Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 252.3% in the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $42,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in Apple by 88.9% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $253.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apple to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $211.84 to $200.75 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.52.
Insider Activity at Apple
In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. The trade was a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Apple Stock Performance
NASDAQ AAPL opened at $245.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.47 and its 200-day moving average is $232.55. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
