Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Amcor were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 3,410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 3,794.1% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Amcor by 441.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Amcor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

