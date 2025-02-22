APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in APi Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in APi Group by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in APi Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in APi Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in APi Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on APG shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on APi Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on APi Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on APi Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

APi Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $39.86 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.80.

APi Group Profile

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.