APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in APi Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in APi Group by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in APi Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in APi Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in APi Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on APG shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on APi Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on APi Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on APi Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.
Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $39.86 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.80.
APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.
