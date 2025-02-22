Apparel Stocks To Follow Now – February 20th

Walmart, PDD, Costco Wholesale, JD.com, and Berkshire Hathaway are the five Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks refer to shares in companies that manufacture, design, or sell clothing, accessories, and footwear. Essentially, anyone investing in apparel stocks is purchasing a portion of a company within the fashion industry, expecting the company’s success to yield financial gains. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded down $6.79 on Thursday, reaching $97.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,758,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,691,379. The firm has a market cap of $780.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart has a 1-year low of $57.60 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of PDD stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.30. 7,208,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,347,470. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.67. PDD has a 1-year low of $88.01 and a 1-year high of $164.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PDD

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $23.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,039.23. 770,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $973.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $928.24. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $697.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.23. The stock has a market cap of $461.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

JD.com (JD)

JD.com, Inc. operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.69. 13,694,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,189,203. JD.com has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JD

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded down $4.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $478.91. 940,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,700,711. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $491.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

See Also