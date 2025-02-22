Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,086 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.6% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bull Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in shares of Apple by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $245.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.55. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. This trade represents a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $188.00 target price (down from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apple to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.52.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

