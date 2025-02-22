Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Talbot Financial LLC

Talbot Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 370,988 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,855 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 11.0% of Talbot Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $92,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 46,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Envision Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. HFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 3,839,577 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $961,506,000 after purchasing an additional 116,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $245.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.55.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. This trade represents a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Apple from $253.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $211.84 to $200.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Apple to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.