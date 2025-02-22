Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Westmount Partners LLC

Westmount Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 12.5% of Westmount Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Bull Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 252.3% during the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in Apple by 88.9% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $77,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.52.

Apple Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $245.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.55. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. The trade was a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

