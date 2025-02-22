Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $7,066,000. Integris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,159,070. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,852 shares of company stock valued at $9,324,151. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $216.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.74.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

