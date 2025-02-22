Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Trading Up 1.3% – Still a Buy?

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.38. 79,728 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 145,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $81.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods in the United States. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and other cannabis-related products under the Common Goods, SimplyHerb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, Tunnel Vision, Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro brands.

