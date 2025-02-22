Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 245 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,983,000 after acquiring an additional 74,123 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,204,000 after acquiring an additional 748,070 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,846,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,687,000 after acquiring an additional 23,016 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,011,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,586,000 after acquiring an additional 254,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.48, for a total value of $270,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,332.44. This represents a 44.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,078 shares of company stock worth $2,474,347. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

MHK opened at $115.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.69 and a 200 day moving average of $138.35. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.88 and a 52-week high of $164.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.