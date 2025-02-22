Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $116,000 Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ESAB were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ESAB in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in ESAB by 871.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ESAB by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ESAB by 12,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in ESAB by 629.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ESAB alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESAB shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of ESAB from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ESAB from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ESAB from $131.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ESAB has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.43.

ESAB Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE ESAB opened at $120.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. ESAB Co. has a one year low of $88.54 and a one year high of $135.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.57 and its 200-day moving average is $115.61.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

About ESAB

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.