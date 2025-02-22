Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.19% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AXSM. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $137.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.64.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $137.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.05. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $139.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.47% and a negative return on equity of 223.51%. Research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $393,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,529,450.09. This represents a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,490,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,853,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 408,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,558,000 after buying an additional 109,872 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

