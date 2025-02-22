B. Riley Has Optimistic Outlook of TCMD Q4 Earnings

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley analyst K. Bauser now expects that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tactile Systems Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BTIG Research lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Tactile Systems Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $85.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.39 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.