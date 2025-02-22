Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,560 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 9,101,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,461 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 109,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SAN opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 2.24. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $95.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Buy”.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

