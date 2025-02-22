Benchmark Reiterates Hold Rating for ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ProPetro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ProPetro from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProPetro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

PUMP opened at $9.12 on Thursday. ProPetro has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 17.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in ProPetro in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

