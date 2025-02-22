BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

BHP stock opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.15. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

