Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $17,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIO. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $510,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $3,561,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 23,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $481.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:BIO opened at $279.48 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.12 and a twelve month high of $387.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $332.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.28.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.