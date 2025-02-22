Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 5,279 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 12,276.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDX. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 169,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,158,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.00.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

