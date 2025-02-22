Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 880 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Timken in the third quarter worth approximately $560,000. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 1,075.2% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 39,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 35,932 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after buying an additional 59,716 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Timken in the third quarter worth about $2,863,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Timken by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 60,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,091.50. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of Timken stock opened at $81.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.33. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $94.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Timken from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Timken in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.70.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

