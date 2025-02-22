Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 37,400.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 750 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 604.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 647,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,479,000 after acquiring an additional 555,656 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at about $67,722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Commvault Systems by 25.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,278,000 after purchasing an additional 120,779 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 29.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 492,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,719,000 after purchasing an additional 111,715 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth about $15,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair upgraded Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $212,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,577.50. The trade was a 17.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total transaction of $2,290,655.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,447,876.76. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,837 shares of company stock worth $3,117,647 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Trading Down 7.7 %

CVLT opened at $170.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.89. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.36 and a 12-month high of $190.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

