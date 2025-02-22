Blue Trust Inc. Buys 2,605 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 94.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,361 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Peabody Energy by 69.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Peabody Energy by 43.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $14.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.95. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

