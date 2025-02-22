Blue Trust Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IXJ. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,183,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,832,000 after purchasing an additional 338,690 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 46.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after buying an additional 27,221 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $91.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $85.21 and a one year high of $101.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.37.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

