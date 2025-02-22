Blue Trust Inc. Has $119,000 Stock Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 22.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 20.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

PIPR opened at $287.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.31. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.44%.

PIPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $298.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

