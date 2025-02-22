Blue Trust Inc. Has $136,000 Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 944.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2,870.0% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 532.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 42,338 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 43.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 20,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,781,000 after buying an additional 20,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $97.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $73.68 and a twelve month high of $104.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 15.25%.

In other news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $495,578.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,129.56. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EHC. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

