Blue Trust Inc. Makes New $129,000 Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after buying an additional 14,289 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3,845.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 41,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 40,535 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 228.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter.

IWY stock opened at $236.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $182.98 and a twelve month high of $245.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.75.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

