Blue Trust Inc. Makes New Investment in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFC. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley raised shares of Ellington Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

Ellington Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

EFC opened at $13.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 37.04, a current ratio of 37.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.92%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.08%.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

