Blue Trust Inc. Makes New Investment in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,320,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,288,000 after purchasing an additional 356,781 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,798,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,554,000 after buying an additional 330,731 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 105,855 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,057.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 41,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 37,841 shares during the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PFLT opened at $11.15 on Friday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $12.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.65.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 87.86%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

