Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 6,132 Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 16,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Canada raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.21.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $922.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.44 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. Research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

