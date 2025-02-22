Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 919 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 86.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $64.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $65.18.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

