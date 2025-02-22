Blue Trust Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Creative Planning boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $22,560,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE opened at $95.59 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $130.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 293.33%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

