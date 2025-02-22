Blue Trust Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $43.33 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.60.

Several brokerages have commented on OVV. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

