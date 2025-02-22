Blue Trust Inc. Reduces Position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 78.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160,450 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Enel Chile by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,112,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 270,545 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Enel Chile by 644.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 180,509 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ENIC opened at $3.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84. Enel Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Enel Chile Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.0463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This is an increase from Enel Chile’s previous dividend of $0.03. Enel Chile’s payout ratio is 36.07%.

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Enel Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

