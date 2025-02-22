Blue Trust Inc. Sells 1,223 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 161.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ORI opened at $36.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.88. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $39.27.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lange sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $40,142.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,864.24. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $333,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,760.60. This trade represents a 21.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

