Blue Trust Inc. Sells 15,904 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 86.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,904 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 40.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $56.07 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.09.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. HSBC had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.84%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

